Age 85 Of Stillwater, Minnesota Passed away at Regions Hospital. He was married to Delores J. Gannon. He was preceded in death by parents William and Wanda Gannon. Larry Siede and Ray Gannon. He was father of daughters Debbie (Curt), Tammy (Tex), Nanette, Wanda (Rod); and two sons Michael (Chris), and William. He had several grandkids and great grandkids. He belonged to the Valley Cruisers, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, American Legion, and Antique Motorcycle Club. Masonic Funeral will be Saturday, July 18th at 2:00pm, 10560 Mayfield Ave N. Stillwater, MN. (NO ALCOLHOL) Bring lawn chairs.









