Age 73 Of Shoreview On November 21, 2020, one of the last nice days of fall, Jim said his final farewell to his beloved Lake Owasso surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Lake Owasso for 73 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Audrey Brasuhn: Aunt Gloria Knoblauch. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jackie; and his faithful dog, Tessa Marie; his Uncle Art Knoblauch; his brother/sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Jerry) Auge, Mike (Ann) Bailey, Godchild Marty Jorgenson; and many loving nieces and nephews who were all so fond of their "Uncle Jim". He graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1965 and graduated college from St Cloud State. He joined the Navy in 1967 and proudly served his country. He loved hunting with his faithful dog Tessa and fishing and golfing with his life long friends. He also played softball with the Roseville VFW league for many years and was a member of VFW No. 7555. He avoided the cold winters by spending time in Haines City, Florida. He always enjoyed Friday night dinners and drinks with family and friends and will be missed by all. A special thank you to his hospice angels: Adrienne, Janine, Peggy, and Rose who gave him great care. To keep all family and friends safe, Jim is going to be laid to rest with a private Military Honor service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.