On February 4th of 2019 Brett was set free from this earth to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. Brett leaves behind three sons, JB McMurray (Mackenzie, Ava, Miles), Zachary McMurray (Michelle), and Aaron McMurray. Also mourning the loss of their brother are Brian McMurray (Dawn, Samantha, Amanda, Josslyn), Greg McMurray (Cindy, Taylor, Alec) and Kelly Kirkland (Michael, Marandah). Preceded in death and welcoming Brett to heaven are his mom, Marion June Kirkland and his dad, Joseph Wayne McMurray.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019