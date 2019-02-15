Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McMURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brett McMURRAY

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

James Brett McMURRAY Obituary
On February 4th of 2019 Brett was set free from this earth to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. Brett leaves behind three sons, JB McMurray (Mackenzie, Ava, Miles), Zachary McMurray (Michelle), and Aaron McMurray. Also mourning the loss of their brother are Brian McMurray (Dawn, Samantha, Amanda, Josslyn), Greg McMurray (Cindy, Taylor, Alec) and Kelly Kirkland (Michael, Marandah). Preceded in death and welcoming Brett to heaven are his mom, Marion June Kirkland and his dad, Joseph Wayne McMurray.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.