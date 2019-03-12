|
Passed away at his home in Forest Lake on March 5, 2019. He was 83. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Broede; son, Jack Meline; grandson, Josh Meline and his parents, EG and Blanche Gruner. He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Maria Cristina Sedda; sister Barbara Berg; stepdaughter, Marianne Meline Johnson (Robert); granddaughters, Erikka Anderson, Brittany Kelly, and grandsons, Ryan Kelly, Cory Bratts; great grandchildren, Oliver, Emma, and Ava Anderson, Savannah and Amelia Kelly; nephews Steven Berg, Jason Broede; nieces, Stephanie Schulz, Kelly Broeckel, and Traci Morland. Jim was the quintessential newspaperman. He reported the news, was a feature writer and columnist for decades at the Saint Paul Pioneer Press, and with the Forest Lake Times. He was a photographer. A rationalist. A traveler. A humorist. Always thinking hard on how to be a better human being, while searching the mysteries of life. Many folks in Forest Lake remember the devoted husband walking his beloved wife Jeanne on four-mile daily walks in her wheel chair around the lake in summer, fall, and throughout the winter into spring. Somebody should have made a movie! Jim simply proclaimed he was "a romantic idealist, a spiritual free thinker, a political liberal, a lover, a dreamer." broedebroodings.blogspot.com A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Minnesota in memory of Jeanne. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019