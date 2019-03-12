Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James BROEDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" BROEDE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" BROEDE Obituary
Passed away at his home in Forest Lake on March 5, 2019. He was 83. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Broede; son, Jack Meline; grandson, Josh Meline and his parents, EG and Blanche Gruner. He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Maria Cristina Sedda; sister Barbara Berg; stepdaughter, Marianne Meline Johnson (Robert); granddaughters, Erikka Anderson, Brittany Kelly, and grandsons, Ryan Kelly, Cory Bratts; great grandchildren, Oliver, Emma, and Ava Anderson, Savannah and Amelia Kelly; nephews Steven Berg, Jason Broede; nieces, Stephanie Schulz, Kelly Broeckel, and Traci Morland. Jim was the quintessential newspaperman. He reported the news, was a feature writer and columnist for decades at the Saint Paul Pioneer Press, and with the Forest Lake Times. He was a photographer. A rationalist. A traveler. A humorist. Always thinking hard on how to be a better human being, while searching the mysteries of life. Many folks in Forest Lake remember the devoted husband walking his beloved wife Jeanne on four-mile daily walks in her wheel chair around the lake in summer, fall, and throughout the winter into spring. Somebody should have made a movie! Jim simply proclaimed he was "a romantic idealist, a spiritual free thinker, a political liberal, a lover, a dreamer." broedebroodings.blogspot.com A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Minnesota in memory of Jeanne. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now