|
|
55. Our dear son, brother and uncle ended his life on March 12, in Monument, Colorado, freeing himself from years of painful struggles with mental illness and addiction. Jim is survived by parents Burton and Juletta Nygren, older sister Karen (Leif) Wallin, younger sister Susan (Todd) Schuler, nieces Brianna Schuler and Erin Wallin, nephews Nicholas Schuler and Cole Wallin and many loving extended family members and close friends. Born June 25, 1963, in Grand Forks, North Dakota; Jim grew up in ND, MN and OH but lived most of his adult life in the Twin Cities area. He attended the University of North Dakota and St. Paul Vocational Tech for carpentry. He served two years with the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Polk, LA. His final resting place will be the Veteran's Cemetery at Ft. Snelling, MN. Jim's smile melted hearts. He never forgot how to play, sharing that joy with the children in his world. We will remember how his capable hands crafted magic with wood and how his strong baritone voice resonated in a chorus. Jim held passionate political opinions, could not tolerate poor grammar and considered Norway the most beautiful place - especially in summer. Jim didn't meet people; he met friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10a.m. in the Westminster Presbyterian Church chapel, 1200 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN. Underground parking available. Visitation at 9a.m. Coffee and bars following the service. Memorials preferred to Westminster Counseling Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019