O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Hudson, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Hudson, MN
James C. HOGAN Obituary
Age 88, of Hudson, WI Passed away Jan. 14, 2020 Survived by wife Jean; children Thomas Hogan, Judy (Tom) Stadem, David (Lynn) Hogan and Joni Cooper; Jean's children Richard (Kimberly) Schultz and Catherine (Brian) Johnson; 13 grandchildren; brother Robert (Sally) Hogan and sister Joanne Nelson. Visitation will be Sun., Jan. 19th 2-5pm at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, memorial service is at 11am on Tues., Jan. 21st at United Methodist Church in Hudson, visitation 10-11am. Memorials preferred to United Methodist Church or American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
