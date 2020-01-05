|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother & Friend Age 78, of Maplewood; longtime East Sider. Born September 7, 1941 in Fergus Falls; passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Ethel, and father, Bill; sister, Betty Sowers; and brother, Richard. Survived by wife of 56 years, Sandra (nee Szczech); children, James Jr. (Terri) and John (Deb); grandchildren, Kyle, Katie, Josh, and Sam; sisters, Dorothy Ariola and Millie Baker; other family and friends. Longtime employee of Armour & Co., C.G. Rein Co., and Welsch Cos. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, former Golden Gloves boxer, and boxing judge. Memorial service 1 PM Friday, January 10 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 11 AM - 1 PM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Many thanks to the HealthEast physicians and staff for their care of Jim. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020