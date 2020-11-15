Age 67 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Survived by wife, Theresa (Neitz); daughter, Kim; son, Brian (Andrea Kelm); light of his life, grandson, Jaxon, grandson Jameson; sister, Judy (Jim) Kuntz; many nieces, nephews, other family members & best friend, J.B. Jim's family finds comfort knowing he's in Heaven with his beloved dog Zoey. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, and memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Jim's family.