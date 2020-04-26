Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away April 14, 2020 Jim was born in Red Wing, MN, in 1926. After serving in the army 1945, Jim went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Macalester College 1949, Master's degree from U of Colorado, Ph.D from U of Minnesota. Jim was happily married to Jean Sargent for 67 years and raised 5 children. He was a teacher and school administrator with the St. Paul school district until his retirement in 1988. In retirement Jim enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, cabin-life, and volunteering. He was a "gentle, caring soul, a profoundly intelligent man whose warm heart guided him in so much that he did". Jim is preceded in death by wife Jean, sons John and Paul. Survived by children James (Teri), David (Christy), Anne (Philip) Johanson; daughter-in-law Sandy; 15 grand children, 9 great grandchildren. A private family Celebration of Life has been held. If you were touched by Jim's life, in lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions in his honor to New Life Presbyterian Church Roseville or Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores.

