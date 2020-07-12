Age 93, of North Oaks, Minnesota and Naples, Florida Passed away July 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian Henry Schacker and Mary Baylor Schacker and sisters, Sarah Jane Walker and Mary Louise O'Neil. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary E. Schacker and his three children, Gregory J. Schacker (Suzan), Mary Christine Schacker Hennessy and Timothy W. Schacker (Kristin). Jim has five grandchildren, Bryant Joseph Hennessy, Jayme Hennessy Piandes, Laura Jansen, Jacob Schacker, Samuel Schacker and eight great-grandchildren. Jim was born October 15, 1926 in St. Paul, Minnesota and attended Nativity Grade School and then St. Thomas Military Academy (class of 1944). The day after graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and after the war attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jim started in the electrical industry with General Electric as a salesman and then worked for Price Electric in St. Paul. He founded the electrical wholesale firm Viking Electric in 1964 and grew it into one of the largest companies of its kind in the United States until he retired in 2000. He was an accomplished pilot and loved nothing more than spending time in the air and also spending time with his grandchildren. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Jim's funeral service will be limited to family members. Interment will be at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Jim was devoted to his Catholic faith and his passion for helping those in need. His family asks that donations in his name be directed to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange Street, St. Paul, Minnesota 55102.