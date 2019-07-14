|
Age 63, of St. Paul Passed away July 12, 2019 Survived by loving wife, Wanda; children, Julie, Clint (Kate) and Priscilla; grandchildren, Safiya, Isaac and Araya; mother, Shirley Christensen; brother, Jesse (Barb) and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by father, Virgil and brother, Jeff. Service Tuesday, July 16th at 7:00PM with visitation beginning at 4:00PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice St. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019