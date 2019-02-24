Home

Services
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
James CHURCHER Obituary
"Ricky" May 6th, 1953 - February 14th, 2019 Age 65 of St. Paul passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019, which happened to be Valentine's Day. Ricky found his peace and comfort and gained his eternal wings at the age of 65. It gives us all great contentment to know he is with his lord and savior rejoicing in heaven back with his father, mother, and his sweet sweet love, Annie Ruth. Service Monday 12:00 p.m. at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 West University Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service (11am-12pm).
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
