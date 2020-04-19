met our Lord April 8, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 91. Born in Chicago, IL. Earned a BA and MA from the University of Notre Dame, JD from William Mitchell College of Law, admitted to the MN Bar in 1962. Married Carol Colbert 1954; this ended in 1975. Jim was the first Superintendent of Woodview Detention Home, St. Paul until 1963. Partner in law firm Firestone, Fink, Krawetz, Miley, Maas & Noonan, until starting Magistad & Noonan in 1971, then James C. Noonan and Associates in 1975. Continued practicing law, arbitration and mediation in the St. Paul area until retirement. One of Jim's proudest moments was being admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court in 1969. Jim was a member of the faculty of the University of St. Thomas, University of St. Catherine's and advisor to Home of Good Shepherd. In 1980, Jim made a commitment to sobriety the remainder of his life. He was active in Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers and AA. Jim renewed his interest in amateur radio (w9osn) and connected with many other enthusiasts around the world. In retirement, he and his wife lived in St. Paul, MN and Tucson. The family especially would like to thank Handmaker, who cared for Jim the last 8 years of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Ethel & Clifford and brother Thomas. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ardis Niemann Noonan, sister Jean Faulkner and brother Edward Noonan, his five children, James (Margaret Schaus), Christopher (Elise), Mary (Bill) Wallraff, Anne (David) Platt and Catherine (Ed Hoffmann), 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children, many nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be made at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, 2550 University Avenue West, Suite 313N, St. Paul, MN 55114. www.mnlcl.org. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home, Tucson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.