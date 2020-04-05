|
Age 88 Died on March 31, 2020. Born in Walnut Grove, he was a graduate of Marshall High School in St. Paul, attended the College of St. Thomas, and received his M.D. from Loyola University in Chicago. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and was Chief of Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he had the majority of his practice for over 30 years. Jim had wide-ranging interests. He played piano and many other instruments by ear, sang barbershop with the North Star Chorus, and composed and arranged music. He loved any chance to share music with his family, especially the family Christmas band and the July 4 barge band. He was a dog trainer, ran in the finals of the Canadian National Field Trial Championship, and raised a winner of that event. He was a painter, a photographer and an inventor. Jim enjoyed a variety of sports and had a lifetime passion for baseball and basketball. He also played handball, tennis and golf. He loved skiing, hunting and fishing, especially with family. Long Lake, Big Lake, and especially Rainy Lake were some of his favorite places. Family was top priority. Jim is survived by Mimi (Mary Jean), his wife of 62 years; their seven children Jim, Dan (Jan), Mark, Mat (Anne), Marianne (Ken) Meyer, Jo and Amy (Matthew) Brenengen; grandchildren Valerie, Adam, Ruby, Harris, Alice and Andy; brand-new great-grandson Lazlo, whom he was so happy to meet; and nephews, nieces and cousins. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020