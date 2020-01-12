|
Age 91 Of Roseville Passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters Betty and Marylin and brother Jack; beloved grandson Brian. Survived by beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Kay; children Nancy (Ron) Cowell, Peggy (Mike) Stefanson, Steve (Maureen) Love, Joan Cieminski, Colleen (Dave) Kassner, Kathy Harris; grandchildren Erin, Kevin, Sheila, Monica, Joe, Bridget, Kathryn, Logan, Grady, Laura and Alec; and 16 great grandchildren. He retired from Progress Foundry Inc. Special thanks to hospice nurse Shawn Ramirez. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Tuesday, January 14th at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Another visitation will be from 4–7 PM, Monday, January 13th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020