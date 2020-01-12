Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. LOVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. LOVE Obituary
Age 91 Of Roseville Passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters Betty and Marylin and brother Jack; beloved grandson Brian. Survived by beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Kay; children Nancy (Ron) Cowell, Peggy (Mike) Stefanson, Steve (Maureen) Love, Joan Cieminski, Colleen (Dave) Kassner, Kathy Harris; grandchildren Erin, Kevin, Sheila, Monica, Joe, Bridget, Kathryn, Logan, Grady, Laura and Alec; and 16 great grandchildren. He retired from Progress Foundry Inc. Special thanks to hospice nurse Shawn Ramirez. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Tuesday, January 14th at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Another visitation will be from 4–7 PM, Monday, January 13th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -