Age 80 of Harris On November 24, 2019 Survived by wife, Carol; daughters, Monique (Steve) Kes and Kirsten (Mark) Richardson; eight grand children and one great grandchild; sisters, Elizabeth (Lorne) Richmond and Georgia (Sam) Stafford. Memorial service 4 pm Saturday, November 30th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to service on Saturday. Family interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019