Wake

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mancini's Char House
531 W. 7th St
St. Paul, MN
Age 61 Son of Edward and Jean Weger.Survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth LeClair; children Theresa (Douglas) Dupont, Nicholas (Jennifer Andring) Sanders and Gregory Sanders; granddaughters Alyssa (Bryan) Kingsbury, Addalyn Andring; great grandsons Kayden and Keegan Kingsbury; volunteer children Angel, Margaret, Colton and Reese James Rivera; siblings Cindy (Ron) Byrne, Vicky (Larry) Cress, Patricia (James) Walsh, Victor (Lori) Weger; sisters-in-law Linda (James McVean) LeClair, Annette (the late Frank Dumin) LeClair, Maura (Jay Siemieniak) LeClair; many nieces and nephews. At JD's request, an Irish Wake will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 12-3 at Mancini's Char House, 531 W. 7th St, St. Paul, MN. It is tradition to wear JD's favorite color, blue, to tell stories and the bad dad jokes JD loved.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
