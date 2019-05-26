Home

James DU CHAINE Obituary
Age 88, of North Branch Passed away May 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Grace and Arthur Du Chaine, sisters Dolores Knapp, Natalie Reinke and son James M. Du Chaine, daughter-in-law Mary Potter Du Chaine, great grandson baby Matthew Du Chaine. Survived by wife Rosemary (Fleischhacker), children Thomas Du Chaine, Laura (Michael) Hoffman, Mary (Thomas) Nicklay and Robert (Paula) Du Chaine. Five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Special niece Sister Donna Marie Knapp, O.S.F. of New York. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Branch. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
