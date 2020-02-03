Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
920 Holley Ave
St Paul Park, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
920 Holley Ave
St Paul Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James ABTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" ABTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jim" ABTS Obituary
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Passed away on January 31, 2020 He is preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Jerome. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; children, Kathy (Doug Peters) Abts, Deb (Peter) Lane, Jim Jr. (Joy) and Barb (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren, Ian, Maggie, Rachel, Colleen (Jason), Evan (Erin), Nina, Molly, Aidan, Emily Marcus, Raelea and Zoe; great-grandchildren, Calvin, Scarlett and Jade; sisters, Elaine, Rosie and Rheda; brother, Jake; many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave, St Paul Park, MN 55071 with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to, Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -