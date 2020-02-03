|
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Passed away on January 31, 2020 He is preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Jerome. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; children, Kathy (Doug Peters) Abts, Deb (Peter) Lane, Jim Jr. (Joy) and Barb (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren, Ian, Maggie, Rachel, Colleen (Jason), Evan (Erin), Nina, Molly, Aidan, Emily Marcus, Raelea and Zoe; great-grandchildren, Calvin, Scarlett and Jade; sisters, Elaine, Rosie and Rheda; brother, Jake; many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave, St Paul Park, MN 55071 with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to, Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020