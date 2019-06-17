|
|
Age 80 Passed away June 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by daughter Sarah; parents John and Fern; and brother Ron. Survived by loving wife Kay; daughter Anne; sons James Jr. and Thomas (Stephanie); grandchildren Omar, Zachary, Jacob, Alex, Timmy, Andrew, and Nicholas; brother Richard (Carol); sister Marilee (Charles); and many friends and relatives. Visitation 10 AM followed by funeral service 11 AM Friday, June 21 at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 1250 S. Shore Dr, Forest Lake, MN 55025 www.MattsonFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 17, 2019