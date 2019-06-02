|
|
Age 80, died tragically in the St. Croix River at the Boomsite Marina, Stillwater, the morning of May 24. Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary (Depuydt); sons Jim (Gwen Douville) and Matt (wife Tomoko); grandchildren Kai and Kia; brother Jerry and sister Pam. Preceded in death by parents John and Carmen and brother Dick. Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from 3M after 36 years in various sales positions. As a sales manager, he was proud of his mentoring and friendships with his many salesmen. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. Honoring Jim's wishes, his body has been donated to the Mayo Foundation for medical research and education, and there will be no service.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019