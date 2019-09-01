Home

Age 82, died August 30, 2019 Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Mr. B Preceded in death by wife, Nancy. Survived by sons, Mark (Wanda), Todd (Benymin) & Clay (Robin); and his grandchildren. Celebration of Life on Friday, 9/6 from 1-7PM at the American Legion, 328 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park. Interment Fort Snelling. A special thanks to the complete staff at the VA Medical Ctr. for their loving care of our father. Memorials preferred to a charity that supports veterans.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
