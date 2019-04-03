Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
James E. DALE

James E. DALE Obituary
Age 77 Passed away on March 28, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Irene and Harold Dale; and brother, Steve. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Arlis; daughter, Tina Goetz (Lyle); granddaughter, Mia Josephine; siblings, Judy Meyer, Dick, Jean Dale (Roger Pautz), Margie Hill, Rita Koon (Tom); and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, at Cathedral of St. Paul (239 Selby Ave, St. Paul). Visitation 5-8PM, Friday, April 5, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave S., St Paul, 651-698-0796) and also 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Saturday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The little Sisters of The Poor.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019
