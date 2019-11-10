|
"Fitz" totally an Irishman, was born on March 31, 1937, the second child of William and Betty Fitzpatrick, in Brownsville, MN (Houston County). He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen. He will be remembered especially for his engaging story-telling and sense of humor. He always went the extra mile to stay connected to his many friends. "Know that you are loved." Funeral services will be held at St. Frances Cabrini parish, Minneapolis on Wednesday, November 13th. visitation at 9:30; funeral at 11:00 am followed by lunch. Burial on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 am in Brownsville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St Anthony Ave. St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019