Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN 55921
(507) 725-2616
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini parish
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini parish
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brownsville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. FITZPATRICK


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. FITZPATRICK Obituary
"Fitz" totally an Irishman, was born on March 31, 1937, the second child of William and Betty Fitzpatrick, in Brownsville, MN (Houston County). He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen. He will be remembered especially for his engaging story-telling and sense of humor. He always went the extra mile to stay connected to his many friends. "Know that you are loved." Funeral services will be held at St. Frances Cabrini parish, Minneapolis on Wednesday, November 13th. visitation at 9:30; funeral at 11:00 am followed by lunch. Burial on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 am in Brownsville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St Anthony Ave. St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -