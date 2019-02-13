Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James GIBIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. GIBIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. GIBIS Obituary
Beloved Husband Father Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 85 of Roseville, passed away on February 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur & Hazel. Survived by wife of 61 years, Yvonne "Evie"; daughter, Cindy (Mike); grandchildren, Jim (Kristine), Michael (Bridget), Ashley, Andy (Susie); great-grandchildren, Lexi, Samuel, Emery; brother, Lawrence (Faye); sisters, Elaine (Grant) Pfeiffer, Janice Willoughby; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family & friends. Memorial service 10 AM Friday, February 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 9-10 AM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or Lupus Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now