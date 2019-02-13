|
Beloved Husband Father Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 85 of Roseville, passed away on February 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur & Hazel. Survived by wife of 61 years, Yvonne "Evie"; daughter, Cindy (Mike); grandchildren, Jim (Kristine), Michael (Bridget), Ashley, Andy (Susie); great-grandchildren, Lexi, Samuel, Emery; brother, Lawrence (Faye); sisters, Elaine (Grant) Pfeiffer, Janice Willoughby; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family & friends. Memorial service 10 AM Friday, February 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 9-10 AM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or Lupus Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019