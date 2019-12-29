|
|
Age 71 of Stacy Formerly of North St. Paul Born August 12, 1948, Died December 23, 2019. Preceded in death by father, James Sr. Survived by mother Anna Marie "Ann" (Jerry Richgels); siblings, Arthur, Mark (Joan), Terry (Bob) Kohler, Peter (Doreen), Mary (Loren) Wigdahl, Christopher (Vicky), Steven (Ginny), & Julie; former wife, Kay; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Service Friday (January 3, 2020) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019