Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James GOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. GOW Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. GOW Jr. Obituary
Age 71 of Stacy Formerly of North St. Paul Born August 12, 1948, Died December 23, 2019. Preceded in death by father, James Sr. Survived by mother Anna Marie "Ann" (Jerry Richgels); siblings, Arthur, Mark (Joan), Terry (Bob) Kohler, Peter (Doreen), Mary (Loren) Wigdahl, Christopher (Vicky), Steven (Ginny), & Julie; former wife, Kay; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Service Friday (January 3, 2020) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -