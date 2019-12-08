Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James LANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. LANGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. LANGE Obituary
Age 79, of Mounds View and St. Paul Jim lost his battle with cancer on November 30th, 2019 passing peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan (nee Best); sons, Larry (Kimberly Hale), Tim (Lynne), Brian (Christyl); grandsons, Chris & Mark; sister, Beverly Berres; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, Bernice and Kenneth; brother, Dick Lange; and nephew, Dan Berres. Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 15th from 12:00-4:00pm at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE – Fridley. MillerFuneralFridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -