Age 79, of Mounds View and St. Paul Jim lost his battle with cancer on November 30th, 2019 passing peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan (nee Best); sons, Larry (Kimberly Hale), Tim (Lynne), Brian (Christyl); grandsons, Chris & Mark; sister, Beverly Berres; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, Bernice and Kenneth; brother, Dick Lange; and nephew, Dan Berres. Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 15th from 12:00-4:00pm at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE – Fridley. MillerFuneralFridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019