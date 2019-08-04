|
|
Age 56, of New Brighton Passed away August 2, 2019 He was preceded in death by father, Bill Nelson; and brother, Ken Nelson. Jim is survived by his mother, Jean Nelson; special friend, Tan Nguyen; siblings, Cathy (Paul) Gelhar, Steve Nelson, Jeff Nelson, and Connie Albertson; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A gathering will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019