Of St. Paul, MN on May 28, 2020, with his cherished wife and children at his side. Jim was born in Mount Vernon, Washington June 28, 1958 to Darwin and Katherine Slocum. Due to his father's penchant for new career challenges, he also lived in Pullman, WA, Mankato, MN, Madison, WI and Medford, WI before settling back in Minnesota with Sherry, the great love of his life. They raised two children and ecstatically welcomed four grandchildren. Jim loved life, the Minnesota Vikings, laughter, and making others laugh with him. The party began when he arrived, and usually ran late. His mother-in-law often said, "They broke the mold when they created Jim Slocum", and she was right. Jim's varied career path included instrument repair, computer programming, IT services and managing a UPS store, all of which he performed with equal parts dedication, skill and good humor. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sherry Duesing Slocum, son Alex (Natalie), daughter Ryann Slocum Check (Elliott), grandchildren Trey, Blake and Eli Check and Rose Slocum, sisters Claire Slocum Lanigan and Susan Slocum Ofstehage and sister-in-law Jacky Slocum. His many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews will miss his love also, as will all other relatives and friends of this wonderful man. The family would like to thank the EMS and medical teams at United and Abbott hospitals for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store