1/
James E. "Jimmy" SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65 Fridley, formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away 9/1/2020. Preceded in death by his dad, Ducky and sister Peggy Dramm. Survived by mom, Barbara Smith, siblings, Joe, John, Jeff (Kathy), Susie Cameron (Brad), Jerry (Diana), Mary Hunziker (Jay), Sally, Jay, Judd and many nieces and nephews, also dear friends Red, Shawn, Sarah, Nate and Mike. A special thank you to Jimmy's amazing friends and caregivers Ted and Paula Flickinger. Private graveside burial. Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 12th from 1:00-4:00pm at the Hugo American Legion.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved