Age 65 Fridley, formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away 9/1/2020. Preceded in death by his dad, Ducky and sister Peggy Dramm. Survived by mom, Barbara Smith, siblings, Joe, John, Jeff (Kathy), Susie Cameron (Brad), Jerry (Diana), Mary Hunziker (Jay), Sally, Jay, Judd and many nieces and nephews, also dear friends Red, Shawn, Sarah, Nate and Mike. A special thank you to Jimmy's amazing friends and caregivers Ted and Paula Flickinger. Private graveside burial. Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 12th from 1:00-4:00pm at the Hugo American Legion.









