Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Canterbury Park - Triple Crown Room on Level 3
1100 Canterbury Road
Shakopee, MN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Canterbury Park - Triple Crown Room on Level 3
1100 Canterbury Road
Shakopee, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" WELLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jim" WELLS Obituary
Age 73, of W. St. Paul Sports Writer, Pioneer Press Passed away October 27, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Jesse; parents William and Aleen. Survived by granddaughter Kassie Tyler; siblings Sheila (Tom) Myhervold, Bill Wells, David (Darleen) Wells, Patricia Wells, Mark Wells, Ellen (Stace) Byom, Dan (Jeanette) Wells, Terry Wells; former wife Toni Wells; numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many great friends, too numerous to list. Jim grew up in Faribault, MN, graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1964. A few years later he started his journalism career in Sun City, AZ. He returned to MN in the early 70's after accepting a position at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and embarked on a 37-year career covering all facets of sports; from High School to Professional for the Pioneer Press. But his passion always remained with boxing and in time horse racing. He is an inductee to the Mancini's St Paul Sports Hall of Fame, the MN Boxing Hall of Fame and Canterbury Park Hall of Fame. He received numerous awards from the Twin Cities Newspaper Guild & Associated Press. In retirement he continued writing for Canterbury Park and was active with the MN Boxer's Hall of Fame. Jim's love for learning was endless. After retirement from the Pioneer Press he pursued his college education achieving Bachelors degrees in English, American History and Native American Studies. His life interests also lead him to the dance floor in his later years. He was an active country western dancer at Stark's in Eagan and won various dance competitions. Jim was a proud Irishman who brightened everyone's day with his story telling, riddles, and genuine interest in everyone he met. Arrangements - Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, (Nov. 3, 2019) from 1:00-5:00 PM at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee in the Triple Crown Room on Level 3. Memorial and Personal Tributes will begin at 2:30 PM. Private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the . Klecatsky's - Eagan Funeral Home 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -