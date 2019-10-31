|
Age 73, of W. St. Paul Sports Writer, Pioneer Press Passed away October 27, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Jesse; parents William and Aleen. Survived by granddaughter Kassie Tyler; siblings Sheila (Tom) Myhervold, Bill Wells, David (Darleen) Wells, Patricia Wells, Mark Wells, Ellen (Stace) Byom, Dan (Jeanette) Wells, Terry Wells; former wife Toni Wells; numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many great friends, too numerous to list. Jim grew up in Faribault, MN, graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1964. A few years later he started his journalism career in Sun City, AZ. He returned to MN in the early 70's after accepting a position at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and embarked on a 37-year career covering all facets of sports; from High School to Professional for the Pioneer Press. But his passion always remained with boxing and in time horse racing. He is an inductee to the Mancini's St Paul Sports Hall of Fame, the MN Boxing Hall of Fame and Canterbury Park Hall of Fame. He received numerous awards from the Twin Cities Newspaper Guild & Associated Press. In retirement he continued writing for Canterbury Park and was active with the MN Boxer's Hall of Fame. Jim's love for learning was endless. After retirement from the Pioneer Press he pursued his college education achieving Bachelors degrees in English, American History and Native American Studies. His life interests also lead him to the dance floor in his later years. He was an active country western dancer at Stark's in Eagan and won various dance competitions. Jim was a proud Irishman who brightened everyone's day with his story telling, riddles, and genuine interest in everyone he met. Arrangements - Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, (Nov. 3, 2019) from 1:00-5:00 PM at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee in the Triple Crown Room on Level 3. Memorial and Personal Tributes will begin at 2:30 PM. Private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the . Klecatsky's - Eagan Funeral Home 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019