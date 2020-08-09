1/1
James Edward BRANSFORD
Passed away peacefully on July 31, at the age of 89 after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. James was born on December 11, 1930 as the eldest of five siblings who were raised in Havre de Grace, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents Aurora and Hugh L. Bransford, Jr. and his brother Hugh L. Bransford, III. James served in the Korean War and later earned his bachelor's degree from Macalester College in Biochemistry. James married Jeanne Watson in 1957 and moved to St. Paul. James pursued his chemistry career, became active in the Twin Cities where he shared his love of literature, music and theater. James had a second career as a founding member of what is now African American Family Services. He retired as a dispositional advisor in the Hennepin County Public Defender's Office. James worked tirelessly as a chemical dependency counselor and steered multiple generations of families towards treatment and away from jail or prison. James is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara; daughters, Tanya Bransford Lewis (Jeff Lewis) and Traci Bransford, step-daughter Alcenya Ajayi; seven grandchildren, sisters Joyce Byrd of Havre de Grace, Maryland; Judith Muhammad of Baltimore, Maryland; Jean Hartzog of Jersey City, New Jersey and sister-in-law Isabelle Bransford of Madison, Alabama. James is also survived by a host of loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on August 18, 2020 via a virtual platform and a private family memorial service will be held in Maryland in July 2021.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

August 8, 2020
A great mentor and a better friend!
I will miss you Jim and thank you for the many life lessons you passed on to me.




Rashad Hameed
Friend
