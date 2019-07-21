Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH
315 15th Ave. N.,
South St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH
315 15th Ave. N.
South St. Paul, MN
James Edward GAYLORD Jr.


1931 - 2019
James Edward GAYLORD Jr. Obituary
Age 87, of South St. Paul, MN Passed peacefully on July 14, 2019 Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna. Survived by his children Kathleen Gaylord (Dennis Hosford), Thomas (Janet), Robert (Marlene), Richard (Barbara), Barbara (Steven Hawn), Donald (Theresa) and Nancy (Patrick Francis); 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Saint Paul, James was a graduate of Washington High School, class of 1949. He raised his family in South St. Paul while serving in the Naval Air reserves for 17 years, obtaining the rank of Chief and working at Northwest Airlines for 41 years in aircraft and engine maintenance. He was active in the IAM union, South St. Paul Jaycees, the American Legion and Luther Memorial Church. Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 23 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave. N., South St. Paul. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24 at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH, 315 15th Ave. N., South St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 21 to July 23, 2019
