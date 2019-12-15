|
|
Long time reservist and guardsman died Wed. 12/11/2019. Born 2/27/1937. He spent many years at downtown St. Paul Airport flying fixed and rotary winged aircraft. During his military career, Matthews was rated in seven different aircraft and participated in missions of all kinds in various locales. Survived by wife, Jane. Services will be held at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls, WI Mon. 12/16/2019 at 11:30 with visitation starting at 10. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019