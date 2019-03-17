Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
James Edward "Jim" SCHLAEPPI

James Edward "Jim" SCHLAEPPI Obituary
Age 81 of St. Paul Passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. Jim lived a full and adventurous life, retiring from the Army as a Lt. Colonel. He worked until full retirement at Control Data. Preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Carol (Kisby) Schlaeppi; his parents, John R. and Margaret; siblings, Richard and Allen. Survived by children, Martha (Andy Rogers) Davis, Ward, and Brad; grandchildren, Craig (Michelle Koland) Davis, Natalie (Jerry Goshey) Davis, Nicole Davis, Matthew, Heather, and Jake Schlaeppi; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Gerald. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 19 at Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 AM). Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials to Hamline United Methodist Church Music or Children's Ministry.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
