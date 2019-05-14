Home

James Edward SEXTON

James Edward SEXTON Obituary
Age 81, of Maplewood, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 Born in Waterville, MN to Tom and Ruth Sexton, joining sister, Mayonne Kirberger. Later joined by sisters, Joanne Neft and Bette Ablard. Jim left home at the age of 17 to serve in the United States Air Force. He met and married Claire Amborn in 1966. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Jim proudly worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1991. After his retirement, he devoted his free time to volunteering for the hungry at Meals on Wheels, Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank, Dorothy Day Center, and Catholic Charities. Jim was a member of Presentation of the BVM. As a devoted Catholic, he served the church in many areas including as a sacristan. He was honored by the Archdiocese of St. Paul in 2000. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and their spouses. Survived by wife of 53 years, Claire; daughters, Julie (Jim) Huddock and Cheryl (Rob) Carstens; grandchildren, Taylor (Jake) Hindermann, Brady Carstens, Hailey Huddock, AJ Huddock, Kevin Huddock, and Madison Carstens; great-grandsons, Joseph and Theodore Hindermann; mother-in-law, Rosella Amborn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As a lifelong sports fan of the MN Twin and Vikings, Jim is now watching and enjoying a cold beer. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 16th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 1725 Kennard St, Maplewood. Evening visitation Wednesday, May 15th 5-7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 14, 2019
