Formerly of Wadena Passed away peacefully at age 82 on December 12 after a two year bout with ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease) He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (nee Buhl) Stach. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine, his son, Robert (Maari) Stach of Savage MN, and daughters Ellen (Bill) Hackett of Prior Lake, MN and Mary Kay (Dan) O'Brien of Stacy, MN and ten grandchildren: Kristin Slaughter, Sam Slaughter, Skyler Hackett, Lauren Stach, Jace Hackett, Mallory Stach, Sydney Hackett, Hannah Stach, Sophia Stach, and Roy Stach; brother, Ed Stach of Vadnais Heights, sisters Marianne (James) Lancette of Maplewood, Grace (Roger) Grandahl of Forest Lake, Eileen and Jane Stach of Woodbury. Jim was born in Browerville, MN, grew up in Wadena, MN, graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul, attended the University of Minnesota, and worked at Ecolab in St Paul and RMG in Burnsville, MN. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday, December 27 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St Paul, 55119. Mass of Christian Burial will be December 28 at 10:30 AM at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway St, St Paul 55106 with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association, 333 N Washington Ave #105, Minneapolis, MN 55401.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019