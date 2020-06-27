Age 83, of St. Paul, MN Born November 24, 1936, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He married Lucretia Barr in 1978. Jim loved his family, dancing to big band music, teasing his friends, and speaking with others about the Bible as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Survived by brother Abdiel "Skip" Wangen; daughters Beverly Caples (Frank), Cheryl Lynn, Mary Kaye Black, Deborah Heard, Patricia Dunlap, and many family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his dear wife Lucretia in 1999; sister Lola Handahl; brothers Gene and George Wangen; sons Gerald Wayne Black, Curtis Black Jr. and grandson Jonathan Heard. On-line memorial: 1:00pm Saturday, June 27th. Contact akwrob@gmail.com for login.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store