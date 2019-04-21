Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Age 63, of Oakdale Passed away at home on April 14, 2019 of natural causes. He is predeceased by his father, James. He will be missed by his three sons, Kevin (Tea), Sam (Sarena) and Austin (Linnea); granddaughter, Finley; his mother, Mary; siblings, Kathy Peltier (Bill), Patty, Tom (Liz) and Julie (John); best pal, Mika; and a large community of loving friends and relatives. Visitation at 6pm on Tuesday, April 30th at the Cremation Society of Minnesota - St. Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Prayer service at 7pm. Memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
