November 6, 1938 to April 6, 2019 Died peacefully at home at the age of 80. Former Marine and long time Chief Investigator for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Jim was an avid golfer, fisherman and sports enthusiast. But what he liked most of all was being around people. All who knew him appreciated his large and kind heart, engaging personality, generosity, story telling, wit, and zest for life. He will be missed greatly by his family and many life-long friends, most particularly Lou McKenna, his friend since their days together at St. Mark's grade school. Preceded in death by his parents Margaret and William and by his brother Dave. Survived by loving partner of 37 years, Peg Zellmer, who deserves special thanks for all of her caregiving during Jim's battles with cancer over the last five years, and by his former wife and friend, Judy Essling. Also survived by his children Bridget Essling, Mark Essling, and Ed (Lonnie) Essling and Peg's boys Jeff (Roxanne) Zellmer and Matt (Robin) Zellmer, and his sister Peg and brothers Joel and Bill (Sharon). Also survived by his eight grandchildren, Trevor, Anna, Lucy, Lily, Ava, Andrew (Shikha), Emily (John) and Cole (Rebekah), and by great grand-children Payton, Max, Piper, Denver and Liara, and many nieces and nephews. Private services in The Villages, Florida. Celebration of life at Mancini's Char House on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from noon to 3:00PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019