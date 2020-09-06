1/1
James Eugene HALVORSON
Age 89, Dallas, TX Died August 25, 2020 Survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane; daughters, Sue Holmes (Mike) of Edina, MN and Heidi Parra (Alfonso) of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Kathryn, Charles, Daniel, Michael and Matthew Holmes, Lucas, Mario and Sofia Parra. He was born in Hendricks, MN to Raymond and Carrie (Kolstad) Halvorson. Graduate of Humboldt HS St. Paul, MN, and U of M. US Army veteran. 37 year banking career: FDIC Regional Director, VP of FHLB and OTS, moving him from Edina to Dallas, TX. He cherished time with family, and returning to MN to see friends and relatives. Preceded in death by his brother Charles Halvorson. Funeral Mass Sept 11th, Christ the King Church. Burial at DFW Natl Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Church, 8017 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
