Age 85, of New Brighton Passed Away on May 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Don & Gladys. Survived by wife, Lois (nee Roslin); children, Jane & John; grandsons, Justin & Brian; sister, Kathy (Tom) McGannon; niece, Melissa Peterson; nephew, Tom McGannon; grand nephew, Nick Peterson; sister-in-law, Ellen Roslin; and extended family & friends. Memorial service 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 19 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1700 Hwy 96 W (Door B), Arden Hills. Visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday. Memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church, Real Church or donor's choice.