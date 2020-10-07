1/1
James F. PERTZ
Age 64, of Amery, WI He is survived by his wife Pamela, son Samuel (Lisa), two beautiful grandsons, James and Jonah, and daughter Sara (Bart Steffen). Five older siblings survive him, Gayle Mason, Joseph (Dorothy) Pertz, Thomas (Ardys) Pertz, Marge (Ronald) Kothlow and Linda (Richard) Parkinson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Pertz residence. Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI. www.williamsonwhite.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
at the Pertz residence
