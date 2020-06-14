Age 88, of Duluth Passed away peacefully in his home on May 25, 2020. Jim was born in Sault St. Marie, MI on November 20, 1931 to Alexander and Mabel Ramsay. Jim graduated from Cathedral High School and St. John's University. Jim and Shirley resided in Savage, MN and Eau Claire, WI before returning to Duluth in 2015. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, John and brother, William. Survived by wife of 50 years, Shirley; children, Linda (Ren Warnsholz), Ross, Laura (Paul) Holmes; and grandchildren, Alex, Erika, Ellie, Elise, Emma, David and Bailey; step children, Mike (Mary) McParlan, Julie McParlan Hein and Karen McParlan Brooks; nine grand children and 21 great-grand children; a sister, Mary Margaret Plante of Minneapolis; brothers, Tom of St. Paul and Jack (Pam) of Naples, FL. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home in Duluth.









