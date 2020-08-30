1/1
James F. ROUTZAHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80, of Shoreview Died August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Mary; and brother John. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol; sister Joanne; sister-in-law Maureen; nephew Sean (Polly) Routzahn; niece Heather (Shawn) Egli; and great nieces Keely and Maeve. Jim was a 1957 graduate of Cretin High School and a 1963 graduate of St. Thomas College. Private family services. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cretin High School.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved