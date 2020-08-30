Age 80, of Shoreview Died August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Mary; and brother John. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol; sister Joanne; sister-in-law Maureen; nephew Sean (Polly) Routzahn; niece Heather (Shawn) Egli; and great nieces Keely and Maeve. Jim was a 1957 graduate of Cretin High School and a 1963 graduate of St. Thomas College. Private family services. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cretin High School.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.