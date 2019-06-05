Home

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River Hills United Methodist Church
11100 River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
River Hills United Methodist Church
11100 River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN
View Map
James F. WILLIAMS Obituary
Age 91, of Apple Valley Passed away June 3, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen; brothers: John and Henry; sister, Mildred; son-in-law, Stephen. Survived by children: Jean Zivkovich and Paul (Karla ) Williams. Grandchildren: Maria Alejandra, Taylor (Julia), and Rhiana; brother, Jerry (Lois) Williams. Funeral Service, 11am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at River Hills United Methodist Church (11100 River Hills Dr) Burnsville. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment: Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials preferred in leu of flowers to , Fairview Foundation, or River Hills United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the devoted care givers from Home Instead, whose special attention allowed Jim to stay in his home. www.whitfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019
