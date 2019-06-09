|
|
Age 78 of West St. Paul Passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born July 22, 1940 in St. Paul to Daniel Eugene and Mary C. (nee Erwin) Sullivan. James is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jacquelyn (nee Dircks); daughters Jeannie, Jacquelyn and Jennifer Sullivan; grandchildren, Connor, Patrick and MacKenzie; and sisters, Katherine (late Don) Swaser and Agnes (Jim "Pete") Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole, West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Klecatsky and Sons West Chapel (651)457-6200 www.Klecatskys.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019