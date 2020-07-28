Beloved Son and Brother Age 73, of Mendota Heights Passed away on July 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon & Eunice; Survived by siblings, Laddie (Robert) Thoemke, John (Mary Helen) Diedrich, Mary (Jerry) Janzen, Jean (Doug) Caesar, and Jackie (Buzz) Howe; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, July 29th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Special Thanks to Liz Petschel for her love and ministry to Jimmy. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-457-6200











