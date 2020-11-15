Died peacefully November 13, 2020 Jim is preceded in death by his parents Pauline and James and his brothers Pat and Tom. Jim spent his life working in sales and was the ultimate deal closer using his Irish wit and persistence. His family brought him his greatest joy. He is survived by his dear siblings Mary Schoenecker and Mike (Vicki). He is also survived by the love of his life, wife Maggie, with whom he spent 51 years and by his children Julie (Mike) Weegman, Dan (Jenni) and Matt (Jessica). He was a proud grandpa to Madeleine, Will, Vinny, Jimmy, Danny, Fletcher, Sophia and Wyatt. Jim loved a good time, especially when it involved fishing, hunting, golf or family gatherings. He was loved deeply and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank the health heroes at Regions Hospital and Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their care and compassion. Donations preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota. Due to current restrictions there will be a private Funeral Mass and Burial, a further celebration of Jim's life to be held at a later date.









